Light mix arrives tonight, trace accumulation possible north

MADISON (WKOW) - Conditions stay dry today before a clipper system moves in tonight.



SET UP

An area of low pressure passes through Canada with a trailing cold front extending into the Upper Midwest.

TODAY

Mostly to partly sunny and milder with a light wind from the southwest. Temperatures peak in the low 50s.



TONIGHT

By later this evening and tonight, a scattered, light mix arrives, especially for northern communities.

The highest chance for a little, light snow will be north of Dane County where a trace accumulation is possible. The system exits after midnight.

FRIDAY

Sunny and cooler with highs in the upper 30s.



SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy and breezy with rain developing in the afternoon and evening. Temps in the low 40s.



Heavier, steadier rain expected Saturday night.



SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy and breezy with light rain with temps in the 40s,



MONDAY

Partly to mostly sunny with temps in the upper 30s.



TUESDAY

Partly sunny in the low 40s.



WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny in the upper 40s.