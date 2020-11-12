Light mix arrives tonight, trace accumulation possible north

Light mix arrives tonight, trace accumulation possible northUpdated
MADISON (WKOW) - Conditions stay dry today before a clipper system moves in tonight.
SET UP
An area of low pressure passes through Canada with a trailing cold front extending into the Upper Midwest.
TODAY
Mostly to partly sunny and milder with a light wind from the southwest. Temperatures peak in the low 50s.
TONIGHT
By later this evening and tonight, a scattered, light mix arrives, especially for northern communities.
The highest chance for a little, light snow will be north of Dane County where a trace accumulation is possible. The system exits after midnight.
FRIDAY
Sunny and cooler with highs in the upper 30s.
SATURDAY
Mostly cloudy and breezy with rain developing in the afternoon and evening. Temps in the low 40s.
Heavier, steadier rain expected Saturday night.
SUNDAY
Mostly cloudy and breezy with light rain with temps in the 40s,
MONDAY
Partly to mostly sunny with temps in the upper 30s.
TUESDAY
Partly sunny in the low 40s.
WEDNESDAY
Mostly sunny in the upper 40s.