Trump’s diversity training order faces lawsuit

New York (AP) — Three civil rights groups are filing a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump’s executive order that prohibits federal agencies, as well as contractors and grant recipients, from offering certain diversity training that the president has deemed “anti-American.” The NAACP Legal Defense Fund filed the complaint Thursday in federal court in Washington, D.C., along with the National Urban League and the National Fair Housing Alliance. The lawsuit argued that Trump’s order violates free speech rights and strangles workplace attempts to address systemic race and sex discrimination. The National Urban League and the National Fair Housing Alliance have both had federal contracts and plan to apply for future ones.