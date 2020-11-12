No. 13 Wisconsin to resume season after 2 weeks at Michigan

Wisconsin is set to play for the first time in three weeks, trying to pick up where it left off in a 45-7 win over Illinois. The Badgers’ previous two games were cancelled due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Wisconsin is hoping to stay healthy and undefeated to possibly earn a spot in the College Football Playoff. Jim Harbaugh has another opportunity to lead Michigan to its first upset win with him as a coach. Harbaugh is 0-10 as an underdog with the Wolverines. Michigan is in danger of starting 1-3 for the first time since 1967 under coach Bump Elliott.