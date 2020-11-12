Packers try to avoid slipping at home again as Jags arrive
The Green Bay Packers are getting healthier and guarding against complacency before opening the second half of their season Sunday as two-touchdown favorites over the slumping Jacksonville Jaguars. Green Bay has withstood a series of injuries to lead the NFC North at the midway point of the season. The Packers want to avoid a repeat of their previous home game after falling 28-22 to Minnesota two weeks ago. The Jaguars have dropped seven straight games since opening the season with a 27-20 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.