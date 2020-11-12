Pakistan: Indian fire kills 1, wounds 3 in Pakistan Kashmir

MUZAFFARABAD, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s military says Indian troops fired rockets and mortar shells, killing one Pakistani civilian and wounding three others in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir. In a statement Thursday, the military called it the latest unprovoked incident of cease-fire violations by India and said Pakistani troops responded by targeting the Indian posts. Authorities said the exchange of fire between Pakistani and Indian forces in Kashmir started Thursday and continued overnight. There was no immediate comment from the Indian military. India often accuses Pakistan of initiating the clashes in Kashmir, which is split between both countries and claimed by both in its entirety.