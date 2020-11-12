Pecatonica Area School District moving to virtual instruction beginning next week

HOLLANDALE (WKOW) -- Pecatonica Area School District announced on Thursday, that the entire district is moving to virtual instruction beginning next week.

The district posted on Facebook that an email was sent out to all families in the district to notify them of the move. The switch will begin on Monday, November 16.

This is the second time this year the district has made that switch. They had just returned to in-person instruction on Monday after making the switch initially back in October.