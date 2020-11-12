Police: Oklahoma man shot by officers suspect in 2 killings

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Police say a man who was shot and killed during a gun battle with police in Oklahoma City was a suspect in two homicides and the kidnapping of his 14-month-old daughter. Police said in a news release Thursday that 37-year-old Brandon Milburn was shot and killed Wednesday. Milburn is suspected of shooting and killing his girlfriend and taking their 14-month-old daughter. The child was found safe with relatives in southern Oklahoma. Milburn also is suspected of stealing a truck from a south Oklahoma City business, then fatally shooting an employee who used a GPS to track the vehicle.