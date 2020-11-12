Resident at senior living apartments displaced by fire in Sun Prairie

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Sun Prairie Fire Department responded to a fire at at a senior living apartments complex on Thomas Drive Thursday evening. A fire had been started in a bathroom in one of the units. Firefighters went inside and found that the fire did not extend beyond the bathroom. The investigation revealed the fire started in a ceiling bathroom fan. A portion of the bathroom ceiling was removed by firefighters to check for fire

spread.

One resident and their pet were displaced by the fire. The estimated damage to the building is approximately $5000 with about $1000 loss of contents.