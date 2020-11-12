Russia imposes sanctions on European officials over Navalny

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s foreign minister said Thursday that Moscow has adopted sanctions against a number of German and French officials in response to the European Union’s sanctions over the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Navalny, a corruption investigator and longtime foe of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is in Germany recovering from what German authorities said was a nerve agent poisoning. Last month, EU foreign ministers imposed sanctions on six Russian officials and a state research institute over the incident. Sergey Lavrov said Thursday that retaliatory sanctions against “senior staff of the offices of the leaders of Germany and France” have been adopted. He didn’t reveal how many officials would fall under the sanctions or provide their names.