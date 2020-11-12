Salvation Army of Rock County increases holiday fundraising goal to meet COVID-19 needs

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- The holidays are right around the corner, and the Salvation Army is asking for a little extra help this year to meet the community's increasing needs.

The Salvation Army of Rock County has set a goal of $560,000 for this year's Red Kettle Christmas Campaign. The goal reflects the merging of their Beloit and Janesville operations. The goal is 3% increase from years past in order to meet the increased need due to the economic fallout due to COVID-19.

“We have been successful in meeting an increased demand prompted by the health crisis” said Major Tom McDowell, Rock County Coordinator for The Salvation Army, “Now we want to rescue Christmas for families in our area, a number of whom have not sought help in the past, by providing toys and food to those in need.”

This year's Red Kettle campaign will run Nov. 20 – Dec. 24, excluding Sundays and Thanksgiving. A two-day event will kick-off the campaign.

Beloit will launch the Rock County Red Kettles on Friday, Nov. 20 at Culver's located on Cranston Road. The owner of this Culver's, Bill Lock, has pledged to match the amount raised at kettles throughout the city that day.

Janesville will continue the launch on Saturday, Nov. 21 with their drive-through kettle located at Festival Foods on Humes Road. The event will include a guest appearance from Santa Claus from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. People are invited to drop off letters for Santa and new unwrapped toy donations for the Angel Tree program for children in need.

The Salvation Army- Rock County is still looking for volunteers to ring during their Kettle Kick-off days, and throughout the campaign at both our physical kettles and virtual kettles. To sign up to volunteer you can go to http://www.registertoring.com or call The Salvation Army Bell Office at 608-757-8300.