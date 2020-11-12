School District of Monroe shifts to virtual classes

MONROE (WKOW) -- Schools in Monroe will switch to virtual instruction for 10 days beginning Monday, Nov. 16.

School District of Monroe Administrator Rick Waski announced the shift on Thursday in a press release.

Virtual classes will continue through Thursday, Nov. 26.

He said the reason for the change was because COVID-19 cases in the community and schools has increased.

The change affects the elementary, middle and high schools.

"We are committed to the health and safety of our students and staff and will continue to monitor the number of active cases in Green County, the number of active cases in our schools, the number of students and staff in quarantine, and other relevant data," Waski said. "Thank you to our students, staff, and families for their flexibility and continued support this school year."