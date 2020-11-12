Singapore arrests 21 members of South Korean religious sect

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Singaporean authorities have arrested 21 people who are thought to be connected to a secretive South Korean religious sect that was widely blamed for thousands of virus infections in that country. Singapore’s home affairs ministry said those arrested were alleged members of an unlawful society and had participated in activities connected to an unregistered chapter of the church in South Korea. A spokesperson in South Korea said the church doesn’t believe its members in Singapore have participated in face-to-face worship services or other gatherings since the eruption of the COVID-19 crisis.