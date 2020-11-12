State awards $10 million in grants to fight hunger

MADISON (WKOW) -- The state will give $10 million in grant funding to two of Wisconsin's largest organizations fighting hunger to help families struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hunger Task Force and Feeding Wisconsin will each receive a $5 million grant from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, according to a press release from Gov. Tony Ever's office.

"There isn’t a family, worker, or industry that hasn’t experienced the effects of the ongoing pandemic," Evers said. "This funding bridges an important gap, not only helping these organizations continue to do their good work, but also helping farmers get their goods to folks across the state and Wisconsin families put food on the table."

According to the governor's office, the grants bring the total amount of money given to the the agriculture and food industries to $75 million since the pandemic began.

The funding is a part of Wisconsin's Food Security Initiative.