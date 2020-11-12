Typhoon-ravaged northeast Philippines pummeled by new storm

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A typhoon is swelling rivers and flooded low-lying areas as it passes over the storm-battered northeast Philippines, where rescuers are working to help people flee the rising waters. Typhoon Vamco has passed north of Manila, toppling trees and knocking out power and killing three people. Officials say nearly 200,000 people were evacuated, some forcibly, from vulnerable coastal and low-lying areas. Officials say about 1.9 million households were without power in Metro Manila and nearby provinces. The typhoon comes on the heels of one of the strongest typhoons of the year, Goni, which left thousands of people still displaced.