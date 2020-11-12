U.K. has biggest 1-day jump in confirmed coronavirus cases

LONDON (AP) — The United Kingdom has posted its biggest one-day jump in laboratory-confirmed coronavirus infections, with the government reporting 33,470 new cases. The figure reported Thursday was 10,520 more than the number of positive tests reported a day earlier and pushed the total number of cases in the U.K. since the pandemic began to almost 1.3 million. More than 50,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Britain — Europe’s deadliest toll.