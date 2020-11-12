UW-Madison asks students not to return to campus if they travel for Thanksgiving

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Madison is asking students not to return to campus until the spring semester if they travel for Thanksgiving.

The university is also asking students who need to stay in Madison until the end of the fall term to not travel for Thanksgiving recess.

In a message sent to all UW-Madison students Wednesday, the Executive Director of University Health Services, Jake Baggott, says the campus community's positivity rate has stayed below the county and state level for weeks, after experiencing a spike when students started the fall semester.

However, in the last two weeks, the 7-day average positivity rate on campus has more than doubled. Baggott says more than 100 students are in on-campus quarantine and isolation.

UW System President Tommy Thompson sent guidance to chancellors Wednesday regarding Thanksgiving protocols, directing them to require any student who leaves campus for the Thanksgiving holiday with the intent of returning, to be tested for COVID-19 once before they leave and twice more before they return. if they test positive, students would be required to isolate.

In his memo, Thompson says if these standards cannot be met, students should not be allowed to return to any classroom or congregated setting following Thanksgiving break.

UW-Madison had already planned to move to an all-virtual classroom model after Thanksgiving.