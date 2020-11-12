UW men’s hockey opens the season Friday with a lot to prove in Big Ten

WKOW (Madison)- The Badgers are coming off a disappointing season and enter the 2020-21 year ranked 5th in the Big Ten preseason predictions. The players took note of the low bar set for the team and feel they have something to prove.

"It's kind of fun being the underdog, you know backs against the wall, you know we've got a lot to prove to everybody, but we also know what we have in the locker room," Senior Forward Ty Pelton-Byce said. "The biggest thing is proving it to ourselves."

"Conference is set up for a real exciting year," Head Coach Tony Granato said. "I think at the end of the day, if you look at what our teams have to offer on the ice and how competitive we will be, hopefully, we'll see four or five of our teams in the tournament when it comes time for that."

Senior Forward Tarek Baker wants to leave the program better than he found it.



"Our group of seniors have been here long enough and have put our time in, and we just want to bring it back to what Badger hockey used to be," Baker said.

Baker added that starts with winning a conference title.

Keep an eye on the goalkeeper in Friday night's opener at Notre Dame as a trio of new guys competed for the starting spot.



"If you are looking at it from an experience standpoint who would start Friday night's game, everything would point to Robbie (Beydoun), but I think that Cam (Rowe) has certainly competed well enough in practice to be in that discussion," Granato added.

After a six week delay, the players are ready for competition.

"You know it's been a long time since we played a game," Pelton-Byce said. "Practices have definitely gotten intense because we've just been playing against the same guys for so long."

Friday's game at Notre Dame is at 6 p.m. Saturday's game at Notre Dame is at 6 p.m.

The Badgers start the season playing 12 games in just 27 days.



