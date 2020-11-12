Verona Road project complete after 7-year makeover

MADISON (WKOW) -- The multi-year Verona Road, US 18/151, project in Madison and Fitchburg is complete.

Work began in 2013 at the Seminole Highway Bridge over the Madison Beltline and then continued to Verona Road and the Beltline from 2014 to 2016.

In the fall of 2016, work continued south into Fitchburg to expand Verona Road and build interchanges at Williamsburg Way and County PD/McKee Road.

In the fall of 2019, three lanes opened each way under the Williamsburg Way bridge and over County PD.

In 2020, County PD was reconstructed and expanded between Fitchrona Road and Commerce Park Drive, including the Verona Road interchange.

Some restoration and landscaping work will occur in 2021; however, no traffic impacts are expected.

“On behalf of WisDOT and the construction crews, we would like to thank the local residents, businesses and the public for their dedication and perseverance during this major reconstruction project,” said David Vieth, WisDOT Southwest Region director. “We greatly appreciate their help and involvement. We hope the community takes great pride in this project and enjoys the infrastructure improvements for decades to come.”

The seven-year, $264.9 million Verona Road Project was completed under budget and two weeks within the expected completion date, according to a news release.