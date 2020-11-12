 Skip to Content

Wisconsin Elections Commission offers more clarifications on potential recount

6:38 pm

(WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Elections Commission released a clear timeline on when a potential presidential recount would take place in Wisconsin.

Counties need to finish canvassing by November 17, so the Trump administration would have until November 18 to file a petition for a recount if the final tally is within a 1% margin.

The WEC is meeting with counties to get an estimate of how much a recount would cost.

"We've been meeting with them to look at the 2016 numbers and to make sure everyone's considering any of the differences for 2020 [such as] making sure they have PPE, things like plexiglass barriers," said Meagan Wolfe, the administrator for the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

The recount preparation and counting process is then a total of 13 days.

Campaigns cannot file lawsuits until after the recount is over.

WEC reiterated, its office has no evidence of voting fraud this election.

