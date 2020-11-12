Woman receives double lung transplant after battling COVID-19

MADISON (WKOW) -- A woman was released from University Hospital last week after a long fight against COVID-19 that resulted in her needing a double lung transplant.

Family met Carmen Lerma outside the entrance to the hospital last Thursday, according to a press release from UW Health.

“I hadn’t seen my family in so long, and to finally be able to stand here and walk over to them is priceless,” said Lerma. “I never thought that I’d be able to do this again, so I really want to thank all the UW Health doctors and nurses, all of whom were amazing. It was a rough journey that got me here, but a great ending.”

Lerma was the first person in the state to undergo a double lung transplant because of COVID-19.

Doctors say that she still has a long way to go to recovery.

Lerma wrote a letter to the family of the person whose lungs she now has and expressed her gratitude for the gift of life they gave her, UW Health said.