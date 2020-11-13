Another round of precipitation this weekend

MADISON (WKOW) - Snow showers have exited, but another round of precipitation moves in soon.

Snowy scene in Friendship - Jessica Amell

SET UP

Our clipper system moves out, but a stronger storm system will develop over the Central Plains and move into the Upper Midwest this weekend.

TODAY

Sunny but cooler with temps in the upper 30s.

TONIGHT

Clear and cool with temps in the upper 20s.



SATURDAY

Clouds build through the morning with rain developing in the afternoon.



Temps will get to the low 40s with a breeze out of the south gusting up to 30 mph.



Heavier rain is expected in the evening and overnight.



SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy and breezy with a light rain/snow mix ending in the afternoon. Expect a high only around 40°.

MONDAY

Partly sunny and seasonal in the low to mid 40s.



TUESDAY

Mostly sunny in the upper 30s.



WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 40s.



THURSDAY

Mostly to partly sunny and milder in the low to mid 50s.