Dane County adopts 2021 budget

MADISON (WKOW) -- Executive Joe Parisi signed Dane County's $696 million budget Friday, officially adopting it for the coming year.

Parisi announced the signing in a press release touting many of the programs and initiatives outlined in the budget.

"We are facing an unprecedented time in our nation with a pandemic," said State Rep. and Dane County Board Supervisor Shelia Stubbs. "The 2021 budget is a reflection of our community priorities. I am honored to partner with County Executive Parisi, my colleagues, and the community."

The budget wrapped around COVID-19. Many of the county's services had to adapt over the past year to account for and respond to the pandemic.

Public Health Madison and Dane County, the tip of the county's spear in fighting back against the disease's spread, has seen its mission and staffing balloon.

Several of the new initiatives laid out in the press release are couched in terms of defining how they will bolster the county's pandemic response.

Parisi heralded $300,000 to study the feasibility of developing a Behavioral Health Triage and Restoration Center as a "bold" step to bolstering mental health immediately after calling out mental health as an area of concern surrounding the pandemic.

The executive went on to detail how $1 million would be spent on staffing the Behavioral Health Resource Center.

Also in the budget is $9 million to provide hotel rooms for the homeless to enjoy "safe respite," according to the press release. Dane County started providing the rooms in March when the pandemic's spread picked up speed in the U.S.

"Dane County is committed to helping our most vulnerable residents receive the support and shelter they need during the novel coronavirus pandemic," Parisi said at the time. "Through these efforts, we hope to limit the spread of COVID-19 in families experiencing homelessness and individuals at risk of developing severe health complications."

The process of assembling the budget was conducted in a unique manner when compared to past years, but all too familiar in 2020. Many of the meetings normally held in-person were instead conducted via videoconferencing.

"Everything we have done leading up to this pandemic laid the groundwork for our response to it," Parisi said. "The 2021 budget works to buffer the services Dane County provides and address the devastating impact COVID-19 has had on our community."

The full budget broken down by line item is available here.