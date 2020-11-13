DNR warns hunters against putting tree stands in ash trees

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is warning hunters against setting up their deer stands in ash trees this fall to avoid accidents.

Many ash trees in Wisconsin have been killed by the emerald ash borer, an invasive beetle, according to a press release from the DNR Friday.

“Infested or dead ash trees are not as structurally sound as healthy trees, so they are not safe places to put deer stands,” said DNR Forest Health Specialist Bill McNee. “At this time of year, it can be hard to tell if a tree is infected, so hunters should place deer stands in other types of trees instead.”

Tree stand accidents are the leading cause of serious injury for deer hunters, the press release said.

Gun deer season opens in Wisconsin on Nov. 21.