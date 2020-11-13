Eta races off to sea from Carolinas after soaking Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The former Tropical Storm Eta has been classified as a post-tropical cyclone off the coast of the Carolinas. Forecasters on Friday said the system is racing off to sea from the Carolinas and into the Atlantic Ocean. One death in Florida has been linked to the storm. The system brought heavy rains and gusty winds. Officials say Eta triggered flash flooding, multiple water rescues and road closures in South Carolina. Earlier Thursday, Eta slogged ashore on Florida’s Gulf Coast and then the northern part of the state within hours before reaching the Atlantic Ocean.