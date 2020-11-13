GM recalling nearly 69K Bolt electric cars due to fire risk

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors says it will recall nearly 69,000 Chevrolet Bolt electric cars worldwide because the batteries have caught fire in five of them. The company says it doesn’t know yet what’s causing the fires, but engineers are working around the clock to figure it out. Two people have suffered smoke inhalation due to the blazes. Bolt Executive Chief Engineer Jesse Ortega says dealers will install software that limits charging to 90% of the battery’s capacity until a permanent fix is developed. The recall covers Bolts from the 2017 through 2019 model years, including nearly 51,000 in the U.S. It comes one month after the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced that it is investigating Bolt fires.