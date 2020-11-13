Gun and ammo sales expected to spike after presidential election

(WISN) -- Joe Biden's Election Day victory is expected to cause a spike in gun sales.

The surge is likely to be driven by fears of Democrats passing gun control legislation.

The firearm industry got a boost earlier this year from Covid-related lockdowns.

But gun buyers may have a hard time finding ammunition.

This comes at a time when hunters in Wisconsin are preparing for the start of the gun-deer season next week.

At McMiller Sports Center in Eagle, they've had to limit ammo sales to only two boxes per customer.

Gun experts think it's due in part to the pandemic, a surge of new shooters and political backfire.

"With the combination of that and some of the uncertainty of this time of year and the elections and all that stuff going on, we've had a lot of new shooters and so the ammunition is just being dried up," said Dale Hoefakker, from the McMiller Sports Center.

The gun-deer season in Wisconsin starts Saturday, November 21.