Holidays may force tough COVID-19 conversations

MADISON (WKOW) -- As families and friends plan Thanksgiving arrangements, the COVID-19 pandemic is forcing some to make difficult decisions.

Discussing those decisions with family can be challenging.

Many people are grappling with whether to host family or friends they haven’t seen in months, according to Shanda Wells, behavioral health specialist, UW Health.

“The emotions connected to these situations are very difficult to manage because on one hand, we love our families and want to see them, but on the other we want to be safe and protect everyone involved,” Wells said.

Additionally, some family members may not have the same views on pandemic safety recommendations, like quarantining prior to visiting and mask use, and this can add another layer of complexity to managing family conversations, she said.

Wells does have advice for those facing these difficult conversations: