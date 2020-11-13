Janesville’s Craig high, Marshall middle move online following COVID-19 cases

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Craig High School and Marshall Middle School in the School District of Janesville are transitioning to online classes after testing confirmed COVID-19 among students and staff.

In a press release Friday, the district said "several known positive case[s] among students and staff" precipitated closing both school buildings. The buildings will temporarily shut their doors at the end of the school day on Friday.

For students who attend Craig and Marshall, there will be no school on Monday, Nov. 16. Online classes for both schools will begin on Tuesday, Nov. 17 and continue until Tuesday, Nov. 24.

There is no school between Nov. 25 and 27 for Thanksgiving.

While schools are virtual, lunch and breakfast will be available for curbside pickup at both school buildings between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., the district said. Meals are also available at Edison and Franklin middle schools.

The district's Roosevelt Elementary switched to online learning last week for similar reasons. Janesville schools have joined the ranks of many others in the Madison area to close and reopen as parents, teachers, administrators and students attempt to strike a balance between the benefits of in-person education and minimizing exposure to the coronavirus.

"The School District of Janesville is grateful for and appreciates the partnership that exists with our parents and families," the press release said. "The SDJ thanks the community for their flexibility, patience, and understanding as we work together to keep our students engaged and learning throughout the COVID-19 public health emergency."