Jefferson High School principal on leave during investigation of Twitter post

JEFFERSON (WKOW) -- Jefferson High School's principal is on administrative leave while the district investigates concerns over a recent Twitter post.

The district has received numerous inquiries and complaints about a Twitter post by Principal Steve Dinkel from concerned parents and others in the district.

The district respects the concerns, according to a news release from the superintendent's office. The news release did not describe the nature of the post.

The news release also said the district expects that leaders will conduct themselves in a manner that gives the public confidence in the district’s

professionalism and assures all students that they will be treated fairly regardless of their political beliefs or expression.

The news release goes on to say that the district is ethically obligated to gather and review all of the facts related to this situation before drawing conclusions or making any decisions.

Dinkel will be on temporary administrative leave so that the district's investigation can be completed more promptly and in optimal investigatory conditions.