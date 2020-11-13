Kaul joins letter opposing federal election fraud policy

MADISON (WKOW) -- Attorneys general from 22 states, including Wisconsin, and the District of Columbia, wrote a letter to U.S. Attorney General William Barr in opposition to a change in Justice Department policy regarding elections.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul added his name to the letter which voiced "strong objection" to Barr allowing the Justice Department to investigate claims of voter fraud.

No evidence has surfaced of widespread voter fraud in the election. However President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that the 2020 election was "rigged." State election officials continue to emphasize the elections went off fairly and smoothly.

The attorneys general worry that allowing the Department of Justice to investigate claims of voter fraud will "undermine confidence in the electoral process."

In a press release, Kaul characterized Barr's decision to allow the federal government to investigate claims of voter fraud as "abrupt change to a 40-year-old U.S. Department of Justice policy that until this week had kept the department from interfering with election results."

"This troubling last-minute policy change, which caused the director of the Election Crimes Branch of the U.S. Department of Justice to resign from his supervisory role, is wrong," Kaul said. "For no apparent reason other than to indulge the outgoing president’s baseless attacks on the integrity of the election, AG Barr has further undermined USDOJ’s independence."

Attorneys general of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington also signed the letter.

Read the full letter from Kaul and other attorneys general here.