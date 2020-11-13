Madison hospitals postponing additional non-urgent surgeries to open ICU beds

MADISON (WKOW) – Madison's three major hospital systems will be postponing additional non-urgent surgeries to open up ICU beds as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise.

Wisconsin, UnityPoint Health – Meriter, SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Madison and UW Health issued a joint news release Friday that they are making additional adjustments to increase ICU capacity.

The systems said they have and will continue to make additional reductions to non-urgent procedures and surgeries that may result in the use of an ICU bed.

These procedures will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis, and if deemed medically appropriate, may be postponed so those staff and beds can be used for patients with urgent or emergent needs.

Impacted services, schedules and operational details may vary by location and health system. Care teams will reach out directly to affected patients whose procedures will be rescheduled.

This prioritization process allows more clinical staff, hospital beds, and other resources to be available for a growing number of COVID-19 patients and other urgent medical needs. Staffing and space at each of the hospitals are strained, according to the news release.

Urgent procedures like C-sections, appendectomies, bone fracture repair and other emergency surgeries will continue at all three hospitals.

People experiencing a medical emergency, should call 911 or go to the Emergency Department.