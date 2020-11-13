Man arrested for armed robberies at 2 Walgreens in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police arrested a man late Thursday night after they say he robbed two Walgreens in Madison.

Police say Zach Fetzner matched the description of a person who was involved in two armed robberies at the Walgreens at 3710 East Washington Avenue and 15 East Main Street.

Fetzner was contacted and taken into custody without incident. He admitted to both robberies and was wearing the same clothing he had on during the robberies, according to police.