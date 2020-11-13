MPD: 3 arrested after alleged gunshot heard inside hotel room

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police arrested three people late Thursday night after they say a gunshot went off inside a hotel room.

Around 10 p.m., dispatchers sent police to the Best Western on Annamark Drive in Madison. When they got there, they allege Cristopher Brooks was hostile and tried to get physical with officers.

While police were trying to leave the room and disengage with Brooks, an officer's foot got caught in the door, but Brooks kept trying to close the door shut. Then, officers heard what they believed to be a gunshot from inside the hotel room. Brooks and another woman barricaded themselves inside the room. Three children were also inside.

After about 30 minutes of negotiations, police say, Brooks, the woman, and the three children emerged from the room.

Brooks and the woman, Amanda Geller, were both arrested. An acquaintance, Reggie Rigsby, was also arrested.

Police checked on the welfare of the kids, and they were placed with Child Protective Services.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.