North Korea waging propaganda-heavy, 80-day labor campaign

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea is waging an “80-day battle,” a propaganda-heavy labor campaign meant to bolster internal unity and boost production ahead of a ruling party congress in January. Outside experts question whether the campaign will address North Korea’s fundamental economic problems. But they say it’s a tool used by the government to cement its grip on power as it grapples with multiple crises — U.S.-led sanctions, the coronavirus pandemic and natural disasters. North Korean defectors say they were forced during such campaigns to toil for long hours at construction and other work without pay. They say they couldn’t publicly complain because of fear of harsh punishment.