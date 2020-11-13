Pet of the Week: Meet Walter!

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Our Pet of the Week has a big smile and is ready to find a forever family that will love and appreciate his bubbly personality.

Walter, a 1-year-old dog, is living at the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.

Volunteers admit he's not the best walker on a leash, but he's doing a lot better with a harness on. His new family will have to help him learn that and other new tricks.

Walter has met other dogs and done well, but he does have a very eager play style, volunteers say.

If you'd like to meet Walter, call the shelter at (608) 752-5622 to set up a meet and greet.