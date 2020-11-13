Pfizer vaccine distribution to come through Wisconsin

PLEASANT PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- The COVID-19 vaccine distribution process will come through Wisconsin after the shot is approved.

Pfizer says some of the vaccine will be shipped from Pleasant Prairie, near Kenosha.

The village administrator says the pharmaceutical giant reached out about distribution centers the company had in Pleasant Prairie for more than a decade.

"We needed to work through building permits. We needed to make sure the building was prepared and ready to handle the vaccine. We're excited. We're excited to be a part of a solution to a national pandemic," said Nathan Thiel.

A Pfizer spokesman told our Milwaukee affiliate, WISN, they are working to modify one of the facilities, install equipment and hire additional staff.

The company expects to add about 150 employees.

The majority of the vaccine distribution will happen at Pfizer's main site in Kalamazoo, Michigan.