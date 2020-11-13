Prepare for winter during Winter Weather Awareness Week

MADISON (WKOW) - Winter Weather Awareness Week in Wisconsin is Monday, Nov. 9 through Friday, Nov. 13.

Even though it doesn't necessarily feel like winter, the goal is to prepare for the winter season ahead us. One way to do this, winterize your vehicle. This can include: check engine fluid levels, test battery and windshield wipers, inspect tires, install snow tires, etc.

Click here for multiple winter preparedness checklists.

Wintertime poses a wide range of threats, including: exposure to the cold, crashes caused by slick roads, or fires resulting from the improper use of heaters. Hundreds of people are injured or killed every year as a result of winter weather.

High winds, freezing rain or sleet, heavy snowfall, and dangerously cold temperatures are the main hazards associated with winter storms.

Total number of winter storms on average per year in southern Wisconsin range anywhere from 80 to 90. Numbers increase the more north you go.

Extreme cold days vary across the state. Southeast Wisconsin normally gets about two to five per year, where as southwest Wisconsin gets about six to eight per year.

For details on NOAA's 2020-2021 Winter Outlook, click here.