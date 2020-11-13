President Trump does not address election defeat during COVID update

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKOW) -- President Donald Trump spoke from the Rose Garden on Friday, as the nation set new records for COVID-19. He inched closer to acknowledging that he may not be president after his first term ends, when he vowed his administration wouldn't order coronavirus lockdowns.

"I will not, this administration will not be doing a lockdown," said Trump. "Hopefully whatever happens in the future - who knows which administration it will be? I guess time will tell - but I can tell you this administration will not go to a lockdown."

President Trump's willingness to suggest there might be a different administration next year is as far as he's gone in recognizing the election results, which he is currently contesting.