Q&A: Teen ‘black-ish’ star Miles Brown releases debut album

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Miles Brown says playing Jack Johnson on the hit comedy series “black-ish” inspired him to speak out about equality and social justice through his art. He does just that on his debut hip-hop album “We The Future.” Brown says he’s been working on the 15-song collection for two years, with a focus on empowering young people and help from his father, a member of the Lootpack hip-hop group. The 15-year-old re-recorded the raps after his voice dropped when he hit puberty, saying he thinks they sound “a lot better.” Brown credits his “black-ish” role as making him more socially conscious.