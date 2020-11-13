Red Kettle campaign kicks off in Dane County with safety precautions

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Salvation Army of Dane County's Red Kettle Campaign kicks off Friday.

According to the organization, nearly 30 million Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year. Services range from providing food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter to the homeless and opportunities for underprivileged children.

During the pandemic, organizers are already seeing challenges with their campaign. Fewer volunteers are signing up to ring bells.

"We're 2500 shifts behind where we were last year," said Steve Heck, Director of Operations and Development. "If you think about it, an average shift is doing about $100 a shift and that's a lot of money."

The Salvation Army is taking precautions to make sure volunteers are safe, as well as they people who are donating.

"Now they're standing six feet away from the kettle, they have wipes to wipe off after people put money in, they have hand sanitizer, they're all going to wear masks," said Heck.

There are also options to donate online to remain contactless. You can also text “DANE” to 24365

To learn more about the 2020 Red Kettle Campaign or to sign up to volunteer, click HERE.