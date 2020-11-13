Sauk County’s top health official continues personal struggle with COVID-19

BARABOO (WKOW) -- Sauk County's top public health official continues a personal struggle with the symptoms of the coronavirus as she leads the effort to try to flatten the county's curve of escalating cases.



Assistant Public Health Director Cathy Warwick is leading a department of several people, as the county's health officer resigned last month. Warwick says Sauk County's average, daily number of positive cases has increased from ten in September to thirty in October to seventy this month.



Warwick remains on the job after she and her husband Tom tested positive for COVID-19 in August. While she is no longer positive, Warwick says her health remains impacted.



"I still have issues," Warwick says. "I still feel tired. I can't find the right word sometimes. I search for the word I want, and it's just not there," she says.



"It hasn't incapacitated me to the point that I can't to my job. But I don't feel whole," Warwick says. "I don't feel right."



Colleagues tell Warwick she is experiencing a "COVID fog." In addition to pushing for more testing and contact tracing in her county, she is trying to raise the profile of her situations as a member of what medical experts call "long haulers."



"It surprised me when I had ongoing systems," Warwick says. "A lot of people think it's an acute disease and you get it and you're over it and you're fine."



Harvard Health Letter says other long haul symptoms include breathing difficulties, body aches and difficulty concentrating. The health letter says long haulers are more likely to be over fifty with several chronic diseases.



Warwick says she has no underlying health conditions. State officials also note young people are not immune from post virus problems.



With COVID-19 being such a new, viral strain, the health letter says there's no information on recovery rates.



"I think we're going to find in years to come, there are chronic, residual effects of this and that's what I'm afraid of," Warwick says. "I have to remain hopeful."