State government works to bolster farmer mental health

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin has joined a 12-state coalition combating stress and suicide among farmers and rural communities.

The state will receive $400,000 from a $7.2 million grant given to the initiative led by the University of Illinois and Illinois Extension, according to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).

The money will go toward "providing education, resources and support to farmers, agriculture service professionals and mental health care providers to mitigate farm stress and reduce suicide risk in rural communities," the press release said.

“We are excited to join UW-Madison’s Division of Extension in this unique collaboration to help farmers and their families overcome mental health-related challenges,” said Jayne Krull, director of the DATCP’s Wisconsin Farm Center. “Although the Farm Center offers many services designed to help farmers resolve a variety of challenges, we’ve been getting more and more calls from farmers in distress, and we continue to seek funding and resources to address this growing need.”

Joy Kirkpatrick, an outreach specialist at the UW Center for Dairy Profitability, said that low prices and an uncertain future for farms have heightened stress among farmers. And the pandemic certainly isn't helping, she said.

“As stress among farmers continues to run high, we are excited to work with the Wisconsin Farm Center to help farmers and their families overcome mental health-related challenges,” Kirkpatrick said.

The grant plans includes bringing agriculture service and mental health professionals together so the two groups can "learn from each other," the press release said.