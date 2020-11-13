UN-led Libya talks set December 2021 date for elections

GAMMARTH, Tunisia (AP) — The top U.N. official for Libya says that representatives from the country’s warring sides have agreed to hold nationwide elections in December next year. The announcement on Friday comes amid Tunisia-hosted talks aimed at setting a roadmap out of the country’s yearslong civil war. The gathering this week is the latest effort to end the chaos that engulfed the North African country after the 2011 overthrow and killing of dictator Moammar Gadhafi. Previous diplomatic initiatives have repeatedly collapsed. The talks in Tunisia followed heavy international pressure and scheduled the nationwide balloting for Dec. 24, 2021. The two sides had agreed to a U.N.-brokered cease-fire agreement last month in Geneva.