What if you just quarantine before a Thanksgiving gathering?

MADISON (WKOW) -- Thanksgiving is about two weeks away -- the same length of a COVID quarantine. Officials are advising against in-person gatherings, but what if you just don't go out over the next two weeks?

"You got to have people really have a true pact," said UW-Madison Population and Health Sciences Professor Ajay Sethi.

He says for a pre-Thanksgiving quarantine to even have a shot at being effective, everyone would need to take it incredibly seriously.

"A real understanding of how important and critical it is to arrive at any kind of gathering COVID-free," he said.

Infectious disease expert Dr. Allison Schwartz worries too many people don't understand what a true quarantine means -- and think they're quarantining when they're not.

"This is truly a strict quarantine," she said. "This means no going to the grocery store. This means no going to in-person work. This means nothing like taking public transportation. Kids can't go to school, can't have play dates."

Even if everybody showing up for Thanksgiving dinner promises to quarantine properly, it could only take one person slipping up once over the next two weeks to ruin it all.

"You may be taking it seriously, your family may be taking it seriously, but your cousin shows up at Thanksgiving and they say they were (quarantining) but they were not, and that's where there's this leak in the bubble," Dr. Schwartz said. "And all the sudden, all the air is let loose."

Worse yet, Dr. Schwartz says someone could have been exposed the day before the quarantine, developed an infection during the quarantine and then unknowingly still spread it at Thanksgiving.

Sethi says the consequences of unsafe Thanksgivings will be disastrous.

"Any COVID transmission that occurs over Thanksgiving is going to cause somebody in our community -- it could be a family member -- somebody in our community is not going to see Christmas," he said.

Dr. Schwartz says you should still do something to celebrate Thanksgiving, but instead you should consider things like dinners over Zoom or even drying by and waving at grandma and grandpa.

Sethi says in addition to the COVID risk, people should remember to stay safe if they're cooking a big meal -- since this is the time of year people end up in the ER for burns or undercooked food.