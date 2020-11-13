Wisconsin nursing homes lack adequate resources for COVID-19: AARP report

MADISON (WKOW) – As COVID-19 cases and deaths in Wisconsin continue to climb, AARP Wisconsin has renewed its call for Gov. Tony Evers and state legislators to better protect nursing home residents and staff from the coronavirus.

The senior advocacy group said in a news release Friday that its dashboard finds concerning trends in Wisconsin’s nursing homes, including rising resident/staff cases and deaths, rising shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE), and rising staff shortages.

Among the findings:

More than three fourths (77.1%) of Wisconsin nursing homes have reported that staff have been infected with the virus, which is up from 41.6% a month ago.

41.1% of nursing homes that had a shortage of direct care workers (nurses and/or aides), up from 34.6 percent in October.

View the dashboard data HERE.