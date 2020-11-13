With online learning, snow days become less of an issue in Janesville

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Even school snow days will be different this year in some school districts because of the pandemic.

With the onset of the COVID-19 public health emergency in March, the School District of Janesville became a one-to-one district, meaning each student has a device (either an iPad or a Chromebook) that

allows them to connect to the internet.

So this winter, SDJ will allow the first two inclement weather days to be just that – "snow days" on which no school work will be required of students.

But after that, the SDJ will pivot to online instruction from home.

These will be scheduled instead of adding additional, in school, make-up days to meet state law’s required hours of instruction.

Read the full snow day notice HERE.