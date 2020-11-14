ABC to air ‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’

(WKOW/CNN) -- Looks like celebrities will get a chance to spin the big wheel for charity.

People Magazine is reporting that ABC will air the world puzzle game show with celebrity contestants.

They'll have a chance to win $1 million for their charity of choice.

Pat Sajak and Vanna White will host.

There's no word on when it will air, but the show in general has resumed production after coming to a halt because of the pandemic.

It was redesigned so that contestants could stand six feet apart.