Badgers dominate Michigan after three-week layoff

ANN ARBOR (WKOW) -- If there was any rust after missing two games because of COVID-19, the Badgers shook it off quickly on their way to a convincing 49-11 win Saturday night over Michigan.

My goodness. This is a drubbing! #Badgers — Lance Veeser (@lanceveeser) November 15, 2020

Quarterback Graham Mertz started the game, but it was the defense that gave Wisconsin the early spark and set the tempo.

The Badgers struck first following an interception by Scott Nelson off a bobbled Michigan reception attempt.

A second interception, this time by Leo Chenal, set up a second score.

Mason Stokke scored on the first play of the second quarter, and the Badgers had a 21-0 lead.

Nakia Watson then scored on a 10 yard run pushing the lead to 28-0.

The Michigan passing attack finally got on track late in the first half, but the drive stalled when the Wolverines couldn't convert a fourth and goal from the 1.

The Badgers went into halftime out-gaining Michigan 128-1 total yards.

Wisconsin 28 Michigan 0



WI: 227 yards offense, 12 first downs, Mertz 8/15, 84 yards, 1 TD



MI: 94 yards of offense, 4 first downs, Milton 6/12, 66 yards, 2 INT — Karley Marotta (@Karley_Marotta) November 15, 2020

And the route was on.

The second half went much the same as the first, with Michigan struggling on offense and Wisconsin scoring nearly at will.

Wisconsin faces Northwestern next Saturday.