Breezy, slightly wet Saturday

MADISON (WKOW) - We start the day dry, breezy and rainy conditions push in through late-morning early afternoon and continue.

An upper trough tied to a strong, low level jet will swing across the Upper Midwest this weekend. This will allow southerly winds to increase this afternoon and an increase in rain coverage.

A few rumbles of thunder are possible this evening, into the night.

Highs in the low-to-mid 40s are likely across southern WI Saturday.

The system will deepen quickly Sunday morning. A light rain, snow mix is possible Sunday. Winds will intensify.

Numbers will likely reach near 40, 45 mph. A very windy Sunday is expected. An advisory is possible.

Temperatures cool Sunday, with highs dropping to the upper 30s.

Saturday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy & breezy with rain developing PM. Low 27. High 43. Wind: S 15-25 G 30.

Tonight: Showers likely, heavy rain. Breezy and cool. Low 35. Wind: S 10 - 15. G 30.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy & windy with light rain/snow mix. High 39. Wind: NW 15-25 G 40.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Low 29. High 46.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Low 26. High 38.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Low 24. High 46.

Thursday: Partly sunny & mild. Low 35. High 52.

Friday: Partly sunny. Low 34. High 50.