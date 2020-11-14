Businesses, customers frustrated by Badger hiatus but excited for return

MADISON (WKOW) -- It's been three weeks since the last Badgers game after a COVID-19 outbreak interrupted their season. The hiatus also affected local bars and restaurants in Madison and their customers.

Jim Crowley says he misses going to his favorite neighborhood spot-- SCONNIEBAR-- to watch Badgers games.

"We all have to deal with the fact there's a new reality," said Crowley.

The 70-year-old Badger fanatic says while he feels safe at the bar during the day, he stays away from the potential crowds game day brings.

"It frustrates not only young but old people. Old people would like to be able to go out and watch it," said Crowley.

He's not alone in his frustration. SCONNIEBAR general manager Lucas Simon-Wambach has felt it as well.

"It's something that we've unfortunately had to get used to all year since March," he said. "Anytime we'd have a light or something exciting to look forward to, it gets either changed or taken away."

The cancellation of two games threw a wrench in SCONNIEBAR's plans. Now, it's too cold for them to use the outdoor beer garden they had for the first game.

"We are still at 25 percent capacity so we're only going to have around 40 people," said Simon-Wambach.

Some establishments in the area are using apps like LineLeap as one strategy to manage capacity restrictions.

SCONNIEBAR and others in the area, like Lucky's 1313 Brew Pub, have worked together with the city to follow public health guidelines.

With four games left for the Badgers, bars and their customers hope to finish out the season safely.

"Go Bucky, let's have a good game day and hope they keep going. That's what the hope is here," said Andy Buth, shift manager at Lucky's.

Although he's asking people to stay home, Governor Tony Evers' executive order earlier this week did not include any new restrictions. This allowed bars and restaurants to continue holding events for Badgers games.